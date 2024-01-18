Beavercreek High grad to lead Wilberforce University’s new women’s soccer program

WILBERFORCE, Ohio — Wilberforce University will be adding women’s volleyball and soccer beginning in the 2024-25 season.

Beavercreek High School grad Meagan Moran and Jasmine Coleman are the new soccer and volleyball coaches respectively for Wilberforce, a recent addition to the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the university announced this week.

“Adding women’s volleyball and soccer to our roster is another example of how sports initiatives increase enrollment and create excitement in the activities culture for our students,” Athletics Director John Hill said in a prepared statement. “Members of these new teams will also be included in the athletics department scholarship offerings.”

Coleman, a native of Ganado, Arizona, comes to Wilberforce from her alma mater, Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi. In her senior year as a basketball player, Coleman was All-GCAC Second Team and All-GCAC Defensive Team as a guard.

Her post-graduate career includes a stint as an assistant coach for Rust College women’s basketball and volleyball.

“I am excited to help enhance the skills of these young ladies,” Coleman said in a prepared statement. “I have already solidified some commitments of players who are transfers from Rust.”

Moran is a D-1 soccer athlete from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where she earned Mid-America Conference (MAC) All-Freshman Team honors. She holds a National “D” license from the U.S. Soccer Federation and is a coach for Club Ohio Dayton.

She was a two-time All-GWOC player who helped the Battling Beavers to two conference titles after leading the SWBL in goals as a freshman and sophomore at Bellbrook.

She, like Coleman, is also moving quickly to bring top level recruits to Wilberforce.

“We are preparing to bring great women’s soccer to the Wilberforce community and the GCAC,” Moran said.

Hill will formally announce the addition of the two sports and both coaches later this month.

The Bulldogs field teams in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf and cross country.

