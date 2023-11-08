Beavercreek band director to march in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

BEAVERCREEK — A local band director has been selected for the Saluting America’s Band Directors project and will march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

Heather Marsh-Myers, a band director in Beavercreek City Schools, will be joining a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country, a spokesperson for Saluting America’s Band Directors said.

>> Ohio man dies in tragic accident on honeymoon, 3 days after wedding

“I had the opportunity to march with this ensemble in Pasadena and it was truly an amazing moment for music education. The level of publicity and support I felt for the band community gave me a huge sense of support and recognition for all that band directors do for their communities. I am so excited to represent the Beavercreek High School Band in this momentous event!” Marsh-Myers said.

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters.





©2023 Cox Media Group