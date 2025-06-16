Bear dies after being hit by truck on Ohio roadway

RICHLAND COUNTY — A bear died after being hit by a truck in central Ohio over the weekend.

The crash was reported on State Route 546 in Perry Township, Richland County, our news partners at WBNS reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told WBNS that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was pulling a livestock trailer when it hit a bear that had gone onto the road.

The bear eventually had to be euthanized at the scene due to the severity of its injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

WBNS reported that the crash happened after multiple reports of a black bear sighting in central Ohio last week.

At this time, it hasn’t been confirmed that this bear was the one spotted last week.

