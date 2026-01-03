Backyard fire spreads to Montgomery County home

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported in the 4000 block of Ark Avenue in Trotwood around 2:40 p.m.
A captain with the Trotwood Fire Department told News Center 7 at the scene that it appeared the homeowner had a fire going in the backyard when it got out of control and spread to the house.
No one was injured.
The occupants will be displaced due to the damage.
