Backpack of missing 14-year-old Troy girl located as police continue search

TROY — Troy Police Department has provided an update in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Ellie Carder was last seen Wednesday evening in the area of E. Stauton Rd. and Michigan Ave. heading toward the Great Miami River, according to Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 14-year-old girl missing; Troy police ask public to be on lookout

Carder is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, a spokesperson with the department said.

Detectives are now focusing their investigation in the area of the Great Miami River.

At 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Conagra Foods employees told police that they heard a woman yelling outside near the river, McKinney said.

Officers checked the area and did not hear anyone yelling or find anyone at that time.

As officers worked to follow up on leads that Carder may have voluntarily run away, they continued to search the river.

>> Woman finds man dead inside car near funeral home in Springfield

Tuesday morning, Troy police officers and fire personnel were searching the Great Miami River near E Main Street and found her backpack.

Crews are continuing their efforts to search the river.

If you have any information on Carder’s whereabouts contact Detective Compton at (937) 339-7525 ext. 1410.

If you know her current location, call 911 or (937) 440-9911.

©2024 Cox Media Group