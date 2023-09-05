Back-to-school safety presentation to be held for parents, students in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Centerville City Schools will host a free safety presentation on Tuesday covering back-to-school safety.

The presentation will be hosted by the nonprofit Centerville Safe at 7 p.m. at Centerville High School’s South Unit Commons.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Brandon Baker and Gary Fulwiler, who serve as school resource officers in the district, will address issues such as texting, vaping, online safety, driving with school busses on the road, and more, according to a media release.

Centerville Safe was founded in 2019 by a group of Centerville City Schools parents.

Those who attend are asked to park in the lot on the east side of the building or in the lot in front of CHS.





