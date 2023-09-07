Authorities searching for man wanted in Montgomery Co. for domestic violence

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities with the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team are looking for Dustin Crank.

He is wanted in Montgomery County for two counts of felony domestic violence.

Crank also has two previous convictions for domestic violence, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court records.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Crank contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or go to www.p3tips.com.

