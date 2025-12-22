Authorities investigating plane crash at Ohio airport

FULTON COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a plane crash at an Ohio airport Sunday night, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The crash happened at the Fulton County Airport in Dover Township around 5:15 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the plane involved was approaching to land when the landing gear failed to lower.

The plane ended up landing on its underside, WTOL-11 reported.

There were no injuries reported in this crash.

OSHP said the weather and impairment weren’t a factor in this crash.

