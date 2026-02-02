School bus reportedly crashes into tree in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating a school bus crash in Dayton on Monday.
Dayton police responded to reports of a crash in the 3000 block of Harvard Boulevard after 5 p.m., a Montgomery County Dispatch Supervisor confirmed.
The supervisor said the crash involved a school bus and a tree.
Initial reports indicate there were no injuries or hospitalizations on scene, the supervisor added.
