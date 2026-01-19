Northern Lights will be overhead tonight

DAYTON — Cold, dry air has set in, making for clear skies heading into Tuesday. This has allowed for prime viewing of the Northern Lights.

However, it will be dangerously cold. If you plan on heading out late this evening, please dress in layers and cover any exposed skin.

Limit your time outdoors! No more than 5 to 10 minutes in temperatures dropping below 10 degrees. Wind chill values will range from 5 to 15 degrees below zero with wind gusts over 35 MPH.

The geomagnetic storm has been upgraded to a G4 storm. What does that mean? We have the potential for widespread auroral displays.

A magnetic shockwave or CME, coronal mass ejection, will take place. This is forecast to occur around 8 PM. The impact will spark the beautiful lights soon after. Keep in mind, there is still some uncertainty regarding the timing.

Northern Lights

The northern part of the United States may see colors overhead. Primarily green and purple. The southern part of the United States may see green and red glowing on the northern horizon.

For the best viewing, isolate yourself from light pollution with an unobstructed view of the northern horizon.

