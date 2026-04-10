Assistant principal in Ohio charged with OVI after crash

OHIO — An assistant principal at an Ohio school was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired on Tuesday, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.
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Gabriel Sierra, 58, of Tiffin, is the assistant principal at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School in northwestern Ohio.
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Tiffin police said Sierra was driving on North County Road 11 before 9 p.m. when he crashed into a pole.
Officers found his car overturned in a ditch when they arrived on scene.
Sierra reportedly told officers that he swerved to miss a deer and was okay, according to a report obtained by our affiliate.
Police allegedly found a half-empty bottle of bourbon near the driver’s seat of the car.
Sierra was hospitalized, and a urine sample was collected. However, no information on the results was provided.
WTOL-11 reported that it was later determined that Sierra also had a broken rib.
Sierra is facing operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and failure to control his vehicle charges.
Fostoria City School officials confirmed to our affiliate that he’s employed by the district.
In a statement, they said they “are reviewing the circumstances carefully while respecting the legal process and the privacy of those involved.”
It is unclear if Sierra received any administrative action as a result of the arrest.
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