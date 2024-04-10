Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly shooting at Dayton bar

DAYTON — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of a deadly at a Dayton bar last month.

>>RELATED: ‘My voice will be heard;’ Sister of man killed in Dayton bar shooting wants justice for her brother

Deniro Barker, 32, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The charges are in connection to the shooting death of Aaron Tigner, 28, last month at Partners in the 400 block of Patterson Road.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Man dead after shooting near Dayton bar, police say

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on March 9 around 1:30 a.m.

When officers got on the scene, they found Tigner suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

Tigner left behind six daughters.

©2024 Cox Media Group