‘Armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect charged in connection to August murder

SPRINGFIELD — A man, who was wanted in connection to a robbery, is now facing charges in connection to a deadly August shooting

Jonathan Hopkins, 25, was arrested on charges in connection to the August shooting death of Michael Minter in Springfield, according to a media release.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Springfield police identify man killed in shooting

Hopkins faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

On Aug. 8 Springfield police and medics were called to the shooting on South York Street.

Police found Minter in a driveway, he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In November, Springfield police asked the public’s help in finding Hopkins in connection to an unrelated armed robbery.

>> RELATED: Police asking for help identifying ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in local robbery

Days later he was taken into custody.

Hopkins is currently in custody of the Clark County Jail.

His case is expected to go before a grand jury, according to a media release.

We will continue following this story and update as new details become available.

















©2023 Cox Media Group