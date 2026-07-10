Arizona teen hailed a hero for rescuing woman with dementia in extreme heat

ARIZONA — A 14-year-old boy in Arizona is being recognized for assisting a woman with dementia who was found miles from her home. The incident occurred during temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, and the boy ensured her immediate safety.

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The woman was discovered disoriented and out in the extreme heat, posing a significant health risk. The teenager’s quick actions involved moving her to a shaded area to protect her from the dangerous conditions.

While in the shade, the woman was able to recall her son’s phone number, allowing them to contact him. Jeff Morgan, the woman’s son, expressed profound gratitude for the boy’s intervention. “Just so lucky, so fortunate that he ran across her and he cared enough to stay with her and to take care of her,” Morgan said.

The local fire department and the Air National Guard plan to honor the teenager for his actions.

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