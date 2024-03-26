Area police department asking for help identifying suspects in overnight vehicle thefts

SPRINGBORO — An area police department is asking for help identifying suspects in two vehicle thefts that occurred Monday night.

The Springboro Police Department said the suspects arrived in three vehicles that were stolen from surrounding cities.

The police department released video showing the suspects in the street before leaving to steal another car.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Detective J. Emmel at (937) 748-0611.

