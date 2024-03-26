Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of wigs from Ohio beauty store

AKRON — Police arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of wigs from an Ohio beauty store.

Akron police said 52-year-old William Dubose was caught on camera ransacking a beauty supply store and stealing at least a dozen wigs, according to WOIO.

In surveillance footage obtained by WOIO, the man can be seen shoving wigs down his shirt after breaking into the store with a hammer.

>> Woman shot by homeowner in Clark Co. after ‘deceptive communication’ dies from injuries

The thief also damaged the cash register and stole $300 in cash and $150 worth of hair products.

Dubose was arrested on East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue Monday morning, WOIO reported. He was caught on the same block as the beauty supply shop he broke into.

Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering Suspect (24-031909). On March 20, 2024, the pictured suspect used a hammer to... Posted by Akron Police Department on Thursday, March 21, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group