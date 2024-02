HUBER HEIGHTS — An area police department is asking for help identifying two women.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, the two suspects are wanted in connection with a credit card fraud case.

Police released a photo of the suspects on Facebook.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact Det. Brian Doyle at 937-237-3591

