Area movie theater temporarily closing for upgrades after getting new owners

BUTLER COUNTY — An area movie theater will temporarily close as its new owners will be making renovations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Starting January 2026, B&B Theatres will be the new operator of the movie theater at Liberty Center in Butler County, according to a social media post from the shopping center.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several changes will be made, including the addition of a 270-degree wraparound screen called ScreenX, 4DX motion and effects, upgraded seating, and more.

There will also be a new kids and play area called screenPlay.

“B&B is the 5th largest theatre chain in the U.S. and is bringing next-level movie experiences to Liberty Center,” the post said.

The theater will be closed from early to mid-January, but plans to reopen on January 15.

Renovations are expected to roll out in phases while the theater remains open, according to the post.

They are expected to be complete by summer 2026.

“A heartfelt thank you to CMX Cinemas and Cobb Theatres for their years of partnership and for helping shape Liberty Center as a community destination,” the post said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group