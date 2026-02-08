Area man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly threatening to kill woman

FRANKLIN — An area man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly threatening to kill a woman on Saturday.

Around 5:09 p.m., Franklin Division of Police officers responded to a reported domestic-related incident in the 200 block of Victory Lane.

Officers had received information from a third party that a male inside the home was threatening to kill a woman inside.

Multiple attempts were made to contact the occupants. Due to safety concerns, officers secured the scene and obtained a search warrant.

The Warren County Tactical Response Unit assisted with the response.

Following the execution of the warrant, the occupants exited the home without further incident.

Jeremiah Hawkins was taken into custody and charged with Abduction, a third-degree felony, and Domestic Violence, a second-degree misdemeanor.

The incident remains under investigation by the Franklin Division of Police.

