Area man arrested on federal warrants, drug charges in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A man wanted on federal warrants was arrested after a short chase in Butler County on Thursday morning, according to the Ross Township Police Department.

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After 6:00 a.m., the US Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) tried to arrest Michael Allen Fields, 57, in the 1100 block of James Road.

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As authorities were approaching his house, they saw Fields in his car trying to leave.

He was caught near the intersection of Kirchling Road and Layhigh Road in Ross Township.

The department said approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside his car.

Fields was wanted on federal charges related to bank fraud, identity theft and firearm possession.

He could also face possession of drugs charges, according to the department.

Fields remains booked in the Butler County Jail.

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