Several crashes reported across Miami Valley as heavy snowfall continues

WAYNE COUNTY — Drivers traveling on Interstate 70 west of Richmond, Indiana, and the Miami Valley should prepare for delays.
According to Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Scott Keegan, I-70 westbound is closed at the 145-mile marker.
Those driving in the area are being rerouted north on Centerville Road to State Road 38.
Troopers on I-70 WB have reported multiple slide-offs and crashes near the 140-mile marker to the 150-mile marker, Keegan said.
Several crashes have been reported across Miami Valley roadways:
- 5:00 pm: I-75 South beyond Miami County Rest Area
- 5:20 p.m: I-75 North beyond Northwoods Boulevard
- 5:30 p.m.: US 35 East at SR-72 North
- 5:34 p.m.: I-70 westbound at the 66-mile marker
- 5:36 p.m.: 1145 Old Columbus Road
- 5:39 p.m.: Middle Urbana Road and Montego Drive
- 5:40 p.m.: I-70 West beyond I-75 North/South
- 5:49 p.m.: Hillside Avenue and North Burnett Road
- 5:50 p.m.: I-70 near the 32-mile marker
- 6:00 p.m.: Westbrook Road and Hoak Road
- 6:04 p.m.: I-70 near the 69-mile marker reports of a multiple-car crash
- 6:36 p.m.: State Route 4 Northbound near Stanley Avenue
- 6:45 p.m.: I-70 near Airport Access Road
- 6:50 p.m.: US-42 East and Wilberforce-Clifton Road
- 7:00 p.m.: I-675 southbound between North Fairfield and US-35
We will continue to update this story.
