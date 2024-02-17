Several crashes reported across Miami Valley as heavy snowfall continues

WAYNE COUNTY — Drivers traveling on Interstate 70 west of Richmond, Indiana, and the Miami Valley should prepare for delays.

According to Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Scott Keegan, I-70 westbound is closed at the 145-mile marker.

>> Accumulating snow now moving through Miami Valley; Timing, how much, what to expect

Those driving in the area are being rerouted north on Centerville Road to State Road 38.

I-70 WB in Indiana I-70 WB in Indiana (INDOT)

Troopers on I-70 WB have reported multiple slide-offs and crashes near the 140-mile marker to the 150-mile marker, Keegan said.

Several crashes have been reported across Miami Valley roadways:

5:00 pm: I-75 South beyond Miami County Rest Area

I-75 South beyond Miami County Rest Area 5:20 p.m: I-75 North beyond Northwoods Boulevard

I-75 North beyond Northwoods Boulevard 5:30 p.m.: US 35 East at SR-72 North

US 35 East at SR-72 North 5:34 p.m.: I-70 westbound at the 66-mile marker

I-70 westbound at the 66-mile marker 5:36 p.m.: 1145 Old Columbus Road

1145 Old Columbus Road 5:39 p.m.: Middle Urbana Road and Montego Drive

Middle Urbana Road and Montego Drive 5:40 p.m.: I-70 West beyond I-75 North/South

I-70 West beyond I-75 North/South 5:49 p.m.: Hillside Avenue and North Burnett Road

Hillside Avenue and North Burnett Road 5:50 p.m .: I-70 near the 32-mile marker

.: I-70 near the 32-mile marker 6:00 p.m .: Westbrook Road and Hoak Road

.: Westbrook Road and Hoak Road 6:04 p.m .: I-70 near the 69-mile marker reports of a multiple-car crash

.: I-70 near the 69-mile marker reports of a multiple-car crash 6:36 p.m. : State Route 4 Northbound near Stanley Avenue

: State Route 4 Northbound near Stanley Avenue 6:45 p.m .: I-70 near Airport Access Road

.: I-70 near Airport Access Road 6:50 p.m .: US-42 East and Wilberforce-Clifton Road

.: US-42 East and Wilberforce-Clifton Road 7:00 p.m.: I-675 southbound between North Fairfield and US-35

I-70 at Buena Vista Road (OHGO)

We will continue to update this story.

