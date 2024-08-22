Area districts implementing state recommendations for bus safety a year after deadly crash

CLARK COUNTY — It’s been a year since a deadly school bus crash on the first day of class and we’re going district by district to learn the changes they’ve made or have not made to keep students safe.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to several area districts about if they’ve implemented any charges recommended by the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group. Find out what they said tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

At Northwestern Local Schools, they’ve painted a rock in Aiden Clark’s memory. Clark was killed in the crash on the way to the first day of school.

Days after the tragedy within the Northwestern Local Schools district, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a task force that later released a list of school bus safety recommendations. On Thursday, we found some common threads in the responses we got from districts asking about safety reform since Clark’s death.

