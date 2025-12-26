Area dispatchers issue BOLO for Santa Claus as he flew over Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Area dispatchers issued a special BOLO for the big red elf on Wednesday night.

Several police agencies announced for everyone to “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO) for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

They posted videos of the announcements on social media.

This included Huber Heights Police, Darke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s a tradition for people of all ages.

“Be on the lookout for a red, open-top vehicle, bearing unknown state registration, being pulled by nine reindeer,” said the Huber Heights Communications Center on Wednesday.

Darke County dispatcher Brian Hathaway read it on Wednesday night.

He’s read the alert for 25 years.

