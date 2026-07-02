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Area deputies warn about Facebook Marketplace risks

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Facebook Marketplace Butler Co Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (Facebook) (Butler County Sheriff's Office (Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning people about the risks of using Facebook Marketplace.

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that meeting someone from any online marketplace can be risky if you don’t take the proper precautions.

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They offered these tips:

  • Never invite a buyer or seller to your home and never go to theirs.
  • Protect your privacy and personal safety by meeting in a public, well-lit location.

Residents can use the sheriff’s office parking lot as a Safe Exchange Spot for online purchases and sales, according to the sheriff’s office.

They also advise that exchanges be made during daylight hours.

The sheriff’s office concluded that a few more minutes of planning could help stop theft, fraud, or worse.

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