Area deputies warn about Facebook Marketplace risks

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning people about the risks of using Facebook Marketplace.

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that meeting someone from any online marketplace can be risky if you don’t take the proper precautions.

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They offered these tips:

Never invite a buyer or seller to your home and never go to theirs.

Protect your privacy and personal safety by meeting in a public, well-lit location.

Residents can use the sheriff’s office parking lot as a Safe Exchange Spot for online purchases and sales, according to the sheriff’s office.

They also advise that exchanges be made during daylight hours.

The sheriff’s office concluded that a few more minutes of planning could help stop theft, fraud, or worse.

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