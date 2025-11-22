Area country music festival names 2nd headliner

WEST CHESTER — Rascal Flatts, one of the most influential groups in modern country music, is set to perform this August at the VOA Country Music Fest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The announcement comes after Blake Shelton was previously revealed as a headliner for the festival.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rascal Flatts has been hailed for its significant impact on the country music scene, with numerous chart-topping hits over the years

Fans are encouraged to secure their passes at voacountrymusicfest.com to enjoy a summer night with these chart-topping artists.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group