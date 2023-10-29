Area community holds ribbon cutting for new park

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton has a new playground.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday at Northview Park for the new all-inclusive playground, according to a social media post from the city.

“Clayton City Council welcomed the Montgomery County Commissioners (who awarded the project a CDBG grant) and the Clayton Parks Advisory Commission to the event along with staff, local families and most importantly, our community’s children with special needs that will now be able to use the park with other children and families,” the post said.

For more information about Northview Park, you can click here.





