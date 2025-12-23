Area bomb squad recovers hand grenade, old ammunition

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad recovered a hand grenade on Monday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the bomb squad after a woman said she had a hand grenade that belonged to her husband, who passed away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies recovered an altered MK2 grenade that had a plugged hole in the base with a hole in the base, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities secured the grenade and will examine it to determine if it’s live.

The woman also requested that authorities remove smokeless powder and old ammunition while they were on scene.

All items were safely recovered, and no one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

