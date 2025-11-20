Area babysitter arrested, 1-year-old hospitalized with serious injuries

GOSHEN — A 1-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries, and a woman who is the child’s babysitter has been arrested.
The Cincinnati Children’s contacted the Goshen Police Department on Nov. 10 for a suspected case of child abuse, according to our news partner, WCPO.
The alleged abuse took place in the 1400 block of Woodville Pike.
The child was taken to Children’s around 8:30 am with serious injuries and was admitted to the NICU for treatment.
Police did not give information on the condition of the child, but they are still receiving medical care.
37-year-old Amanda Greger was arrested and has been charged with endangering children and tampering with evidence.
Greger is in the Clermont County Jail.
