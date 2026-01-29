Arctic air stays locked in for a few more days

DAYTON — Good Thursday evening, everyone! meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what has been yet another very cold day across the Miami Valley. At least the sun helped us a little bit. Wind chills even got above zero for the first time since last Friday.

WC Streak

We had a wind chill at or below zero for 145 straight hours, which would be the most on record at the Dayton international Airport. Don’t get use to seeing fewer negatives on the board. For Friday and Saturday mornings we expect wind chills to drop below zero again.

Tonight

For tonight, lows will be on either side of zero. Lighter winds will help keep the wind chill closer to the air temperature for tonight. Also, depending on cloud cover, we may see some spots not drop below zero everywhere.

Friday

As you see, the wind chill is much closer to the air temperature for Friday morning on Futurecast. We do not have any cold weather alerts for tonight, but that may be different come Saturday morning.

Saturday

For Saturday, air temperatures turn even colder with lows of -5 to -10 degrees. a 10 mile per hour breeze would allow for wind chills to drop to -20 degrees or so. I feel confident we see a Cold Weather Advisory or Extreme Cold Warning for Saturday morning. It will come down to how data trends as we get closer, but just be prepared for that!

There is light at the end of the tunnel! Highs are still cold next week, but not as brutally cold. I expect highs in the middle to upper 20s, which will feel a bit better at least. Enjoy!

