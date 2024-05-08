Archbishop of Cincinnati diagnosed with stage 3 cancer

CINCINNATI — The archbishop of Cincinnati has been diagnosed with stage three cancer.

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr received the post-operation diagnosis of stage three small bowel cancer on May 3, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

He will follow a treatment over the next six months that will include chemotherapy.

“His doctor noted that generally speaking, the archbishop’s health is excellent, and that is certainly a source of optimism for the success of the treatment,” the Archdiocese of Cincinnati said in a statement.

Schnurr plans to continue working while is receiving treatment, Cincinnati TV station WLWT reports.

“We ask all Catholics and people of goodwill to please keep Archbishop Schnurr in their prayers,” the Archdiocese said.

He has led the Archdiocese of Cincinnati since 2009, according to his online biography.

Schnurr is the 10th archbishop in Cincinnati.

He was ordained a priest back in 1974.

