Annual Indian Lake ‘Ring of Fire’ to take place Sunday

INDIAN LAKE — The annual Indian Lake Ring of Fire celebration that marks the beginning of autumn will take place Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m.

“Inspired by the American Indian tradition, Indian Lake has been celebrating Ring of Fire from our amusement park days. Volunteers and homeowners place flares around the 5,800-acre lake to create the ring,” a Spokesperson for Indian Lake said.

The Ring of Fire celebration dates back to 1965.

Flares are available for purchase at several locations around the lake. Each case costs $20 and includes 2 flares and a base.

