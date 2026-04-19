Annual event held in Greene County to help women get college degrees

GREENE COUNTY — On Saturday, dozens of people gathered in Greene County for an event to help women get their college degrees.

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The annual Beavercreek Women’s Scholarship Luncheon was held at the DoubleTree in Fairborn.

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The money raised goes to scholarships for Beavercreek High School seniors or women who are returning to school to further their education.

News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright served as emcee for the event.

This event has been happening for more than 40 years.

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