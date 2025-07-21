The Annual 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive Returns August 5th

DAYTON — For the fourth consecutive year, the 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive returns on Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, benefitting Crayons to Classrooms.

It is not a secret that many teachers end up spending their own money to provide basic classroom essentials for their students. The mission of Crayons to Classrooms is to secure and distribute essential school supplies to teachers of at-risk students across the Greater Dayton Region, making sure that every child has the tools they need to thrive. This Dayton-based nonprofit serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties.

In addition to accepting product donations, Crayons to Classrooms relies on an extensive network of supply chain partners to purchase school essentials at significantly reduced costs, allowing it to turn a $1 donation into $5 worth of supplies. All collected donations are then distributed at no cost to teachers at the organization’s Dayton store on Woodman Drive.

According to Crayons to Classrooms, approximately 86.5% of the students in their service area are identified as low-income. Local teachers report that about 70% of their students lack the necessary supplies to succeed throughout the school year. During the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the organization served 2,327 teachers and 52,365 students in 143 schools, including thirteen childcare centers in the Dayton region.

They distributed $2.8 million worth of merchandise, giving students in the participating schools a better chance to excel in education and life. An impressive 94% of participating teachers share that this support allows them to create a more equitable learning environment.

Thanks to the generosity of our Miami Valley community, the 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive (formerly known as the Great Backpack Give Back) has collected over $60,000 worth of school supplies over the past three years to support local students of all ages.

This year’s 4th Annual 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive, in partnership with Morris Home, Ashley, and Resident Home Association, will be held on Tuesday, August 5th, at both Walmart Miller Lane and Walmart Sugarcreek locations. Our teams will be accepting donations between 10 AM and 6 PM. Look for the WHIO-TV, WHIO Radio, or Crayons to Classrooms tent in the parking lot.

Help us ensure local students return to school fully equipped to succeed!

ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST:

Backpacks

Colored pencils

Crayons

Facial tissue

Folders

Glue/glue sticks

Markers

70ct spiral notebooks

Index cards

Filler paper

Pencils

Children’s scissors

Construction paper

OTHER WAYS TO SUPPORT:

Make a financial donation HERE

Crayons to Classrooms Walmart Spark Good wish list

Crayons to Classrooms Amazon wish list

If you are willing to donate your time as a volunteer, host a fundraiser benefiting the organization, or get involved in any other way, please contact Crayons to Classrooms directly HERE.

About WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness

7 Circle of Kindness was born out of a sense of responsibility to our community. It is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home, Ashley, and Resident Home Association.

For questions about this event or the WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness program, please get in touch with Niki Mayakova at ksenia.mayakova@cmg.com.

