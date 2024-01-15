Almost 2,000 people without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Almost 2,000 people are currently without power in parts of the Miami Valley.
Ohio Edison is reporting that approximately 1,899 people are without power in Clark County Sunday night.
The impacted Clark County communities:
- Pike Township: 1,224 (Almost all of this township is without power as Ohio Edison serves a total of 1,305 customers here)
- North Hampton: 162
- Bethel Township: 204
- New Carlisle: 163
- German Township: 95
- Springfield: 49
Power is expected to be restored between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Monday.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused this outage.
