Almost 2,000 people without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Almost 2,000 people are currently without power in parts of the Miami Valley.

>>STORM CENTER 7: Wind Chill Advisory continues; Below freezing temps all week, possible snow Friday

Ohio Edison is reporting that approximately 1,899 people are without power in Clark County Sunday night.

The impacted Clark County communities:

Pike Township: 1,224 (Almost all of this township is without power as Ohio Edison serves a total of 1,305 customers here)

North Hampton: 162

Bethel Township: 204

New Carlisle: 163

German Township: 95

Springfield: 49

>>RELATED: How local power companies prepare for impactful wintry weather

Power is expected to be restored between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Monday.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused this outage.













©2024 Cox Media Group