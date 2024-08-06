UPDATE: US 35 reopened after crash in Jefferson Township, delays still possible

JEFFERSON TWP — US 35 is reopened after a crash blocked all lanes in Jefferson Township.

All lanes were blocked for a short time on US 35 near Infirmary Rd due to a crash but has since been reopened.

Crews were dispatched to US 35 Eastbound and Infirmary Rd in Jefferson Township around 7:16 a.m. on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a truck that had crashed into a light pole, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No transports have been made at this time. No other immediate details were available.

Lane closures and delays are still possible as crews continue investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.





