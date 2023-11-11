AES Ohio to work on underground cable replacement project in Miami Twp

MIAMI TWP. — AES Ohio will be working on a planned underground cable replacement over the next three weeks.

An AES contractor, Production Construction, will be completing the cable replacement project along Old Vienna Drive in Miami Twp.

The project started Friday, Nov. 10, and will take approximately 3 weeks to complete.

If residents have any questions or concerns, they should contact AES Ohio at 1-800-433-8500.

