AES Ohio to work on underground cable replacement project in Miami Twp

MIAMI TWP. — AES Ohio will be working on a planned underground cable replacement over the next three weeks.
An AES contractor, Production Construction, will be completing the cable replacement project along Old Vienna Drive in Miami Twp.
>> 1 hospitalized after crash in Dayton
The project started Friday, Nov. 10, and will take approximately 3 weeks to complete.
If residents have any questions or concerns, they should contact AES Ohio at 1-800-433-8500.
Attention: We have been getting inquiries about the digging underway along Old Vienna Drive. We checked with AES for you...Posted by Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio on Friday, November 10, 2023
©2023 Cox Media Group