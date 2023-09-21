AES Ohio crews are working to restore power for more than 1,100 in Clark County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Clark County — A problem with a substation in the Clark County village of South Charleston has left an estimated 1,158 AES Ohio customers with no electric service, a spokeswoman with the utility said Thursday evening.

Customers began reporting outages about 5:20 p.m., spokeswoman Kelly Millhouse said.

AES Ohio crews are on scene, working to determine the cause of the outage and restore power. There is no estimated time of restoration, she said.

News Center 7 and WHIO.com will continue monitoring the situation and update this developing report as more information becomes available.





