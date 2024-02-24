Accumulating snow expected; transportation crews working to treat roads

DAYTON — Transportation crews are getting ready to deal with a blast of winter weather Friday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, at Ace Hardware in Centerville, the store is getting ready for warmer weather.

“It’s fixin’ to be March. Even though we have inclement weather, we still have to get the spring stuff in,” Melissa Templeton, an employee said.

She moved here from Georgia.

“I really like it, even though I’m used to hotter weather but I like the climate up here,” she said.

Beavercreek resident Deanna Allen made sure to stop by Meijer before the snow fell.

“I don’t want to get up in the morning in the snow and drive around, the stores are more packed when it’s snowing,” Allen said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation spent Friday prepping and filling its trucks with brine and salt.

“That way, we are ready to go as soon as we get here,” Loryn Byrson, ODOT District 7 Public Information Officer said.

Regardless of how much we get, another Southerner who lives in the MIami Valley said he doesn’t mind it.

“I like the snow. I think it’s beautiful. When it falls, I’m ready for it to be cleaned up. I don’t want to have to work in it,” Paul Strozier said.

Across Ohio, drivers have hit 19 ODOT plow trucks this year.

They always remind drivers to give crews space on the roads.





