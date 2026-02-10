Above normal temperatures return

DAYTON — High temperatures are always nice to have above normal. Today’s forecast at the Dayton International Airport (DAY) is 46 degrees. If this verifies, this would be the warmest day since January 14th where DAY reported a high of 46 degrees. High temperatures will drop for a moment after today’s cold front moves through, but we remain at or slightly above freezing. The return of 40 plus degrees arrives early next week.

Forecast Highs

Low temperatures are also nice to have above normal. Especially if you head out and about early. This morning low temperatures fell to a “normal” level in the low to middle 20s. Warmer low temperatures are also expected as we progress through the week and early next week!

The last time DAY reported a low of 32 degrees or warmer was January 13th, right at 32 degrees. The month of January only reported a low temperature of 32 degrees or warmer a total of 4 times.

So, what’s causing this incredible warm up?

The jet stream begins to lift over the Miami Valley and holds over the Great Lakes allowing the warm moist air across the south push toward us. The jet stream is just a river of fast moving air well above our heads. When it’s placed to our north, we get the warmer air!

