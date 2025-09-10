9/11 Events Around the Miami Valley

DAYTON — It’s been 24 years since the United States became ground zero for 3 terrorist attacks. Thousands of people lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

To help commemorate the anniversary of the deadly attacks on U.S. soil, there are several events taking place around the Miami Valley.

9/11 Ceremony in Beavercreek - Ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. at the city’s 9/11 Memorial at Beavercreek Station, 1152 N. Fairfield Road.

9/11 Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base - The Run for the Fallen is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. It includes a 1.5-mile walk and a 2.5-mile run to honor the sacrifices of the veterans, first responders, civilians, and military heroes of 9/11.

9/11 Ceremony in Fairborn - Event starts at 9 a.m. and is being held at Calamityville, 506 E. Xenia Drive. The event will include presentations from local leaders and groups, public safety personnel, and a message from News Center 7 anchor Gabrielle Enright.

9/11 Dedication in Germantown - Event takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Hillcrest Avenue and East Market Street. The ceremony begins promptly at 5 p.m.

9/11 Blessing at University of Dayton - 6:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Dayton Central Mall near Kennedy Union and Fritz Hall. The University of Dayton Student Government Association, University of Dayton ROTC, and Wright State University ROTC will honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks by placing 2.977 flags in the UD Central Mall near Kennedy Union.

