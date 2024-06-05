911 call provides new details after 2 people found dead in vehicle in apparent murder-suicide

PREBLE COUNTY — New details are being released about a case of wrong-way driving on the interstate that led to the discovery of an apparent murder-suicide.
A man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in their car near US-35 and Interstate 70 at the state line.
Deputies say they believe the man shot the woman, then himself.
