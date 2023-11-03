Local

9 arrested during drug bust in Shelby County

By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY, Shelby County — Nine people were arrested during a narcotics search in Sidney, according to a spokesperson from the Sidney Police Department.

The Sidney-Shelby Narcotics Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 a.m.

They searched an apartment in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue, the spokesperson said.

The Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team made entry to the apartment due to elevated risk factors.

The task force recovered suspected fentanyl, meth, drug paraphernalia and two handguns, the spokesperson said.

A total of 11 people were found outside the apartment, but only nine were taken to jail.

Those who were arrested are:

  • Tabitha Keller, 23, of Sidney. Charged with weapons under disability, possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools.
  • Fredrick Hilyard, 32, was charged with possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, and a felony warrant.
  • Lisa Melick, 41 charged with possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, and trafficking in drugs.
  • Jerry Cool, 36, was charged with weapons under disability, possessing a defaced firearm, a felony warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant.
  • Candice Smith, 21, was charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, and multiple misdemeanor warrants.
  • Arthur Adkins, 25, was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, and obstructing justice.
  • Donald Behm, 38, was charged for a misdemeanor warrant.
  • Byron Sims, 32, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools.
  • Sean Balensiefer, 44, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools.

