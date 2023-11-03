9 arrested during drug bust in Shelby County

SIDNEY, Shelby County — Nine people were arrested during a narcotics search in Sidney, according to a spokesperson from the Sidney Police Department.

The Sidney-Shelby Narcotics Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 a.m.

They searched an apartment in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue, the spokesperson said.

The Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team made entry to the apartment due to elevated risk factors.

The task force recovered suspected fentanyl, meth, drug paraphernalia and two handguns, the spokesperson said.

A total of 11 people were found outside the apartment, but only nine were taken to jail.

Those who were arrested are:

Tabitha Keller, 23, of Sidney. Charged with weapons under disability, possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools.

Fredrick Hilyard, 32, was charged with possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, and a felony warrant.

Lisa Melick, 41 charged with possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, and trafficking in drugs.

Jerry Cool, 36, was charged with weapons under disability, possessing a defaced firearm, a felony warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant.

Candice Smith, 21, was charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, and multiple misdemeanor warrants.

Arthur Adkins, 25, was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, and obstructing justice.

Donald Behm, 38, was charged for a misdemeanor warrant.

Byron Sims, 32, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools.

Sean Balensiefer, 44, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools.

