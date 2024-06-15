8-year-old, driver seriously injured after head-on crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Washington Township Thursday.

Around 3 p.m. deputies and medics were called to East Spring Valley Pike and Rooks Road for reports of a crash, according to a crash report.

A Mazda CX-5 was eastbound on East Spring Valley Pike when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Nissan Altima that was traveling westbound.

>> State troopers ramp up patrols in I-75 construction zones

The 45-year-old driver of the Mazda told deputies he had swerved into the opposing lane due to a vehicle entering the roadway but this was not corroborated by anyone else, according to the crash report.

An 8-year-old girl in the Nissan and the 26-year-old driver were taken the hospital, both with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Mazda had suspected minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group