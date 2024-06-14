State troopers ramp up patrols in I-75 construction zones

MORAINE — State troopers are working to cut down on crashes in construction zones.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, A state trooper said he is writing a ticket every 15 minutes on I-75.

Lt. Dallas Root is one of the state troopers working to make a stretch of the highway safer.

Friday morning, he worked two hours of granted overtime focused on traffic enforcement — part of a new statewide initiative to reduce crashes in construction zones.

“I made eight traffic stops and eight enforcements, and all of them were for 18 plus. 18 miles an hour over the speed limit,” Root said.

In two hours he said he was averaging a ticket every 15 minutes.

“And I was being very selective. Looking for the higher speeds out of what the average traffic flow appeared to be at the time that I was working,” Root said.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Gov. Mike DeWine announced an initiative last week.

The governor’s office listed 10 locations they called “priority enforcement zones.”

Second on that list is I–75 through Montgomery County.

“And as we start to curb some of these higher speeds and people start to see us in the zone, we’re hoping that those average speeds start to reduce closer to what the speed limit is,” Root said.

ODOT has electronic speed limit signs that change based on conditions.

Tines from a ticket in a construction zone can double, and sometimes they come with a mandatory court appearance.

















