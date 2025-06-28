8 accused of helping man who reportedly shot 2 Ohio police officers

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Eight people are facing charges after they allegedly helped the man accused of shooting two Mifflin Township police officers last month, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced that the following people were indicted on one count of obstructing justice each on Thursday:

Jennifer Dale

Namina Goler

Isaiah Ingle

Elijah Robinson

Grace Melton

Kaitlyn Melton

Au’nusti Solomon

Nathan Brown

WBNS-10 reports that Brown was also indicted on one count of unlawful transaction in weapons with a one-year firearm specification and one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance with a six-year automatic firearm specification.

Another person, Latoya Birdsong, is also facing charges in connection with this incident.

Franklin County Municipal Court records show that she is facing an obstructing business charge and is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail, according to WBNS-10.

The shooting happened while two Mifflin Township police officers were on a traffic stop near Mecca Road and Perdue Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on May 28, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The passenger, later identified as Daevonte Dixon, got out of the car and started running.

Dixon reportedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the two officers as they chased him.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin called the shooting “unprovoked.”

Both officers sustained serious injuries but have since been released from the hospital, according to WBNS-10.

“We’re grateful to hear that both officers are now home recovering from their injuries. Their resilience over the past month is a powerful reminder of the strength and dedication within our law enforcement community — and we continue to keep them and their families in our thoughts as they focus on healing,” Franklin County Prosecutor Shayla Favor said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said the people who were recently indicted helped Dixon in many ways, like letting him use their houses as hideouts and giving him car rides.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

