7th grader found with BB gun at Kettering middle school

KETTERING — A 7th-grade, 12-year-old boy brought a BB gun to a Kettering middle school Monday, according to a letter sent to parents of Van Buren Middle School students.

>>Accused Ohio serial killer pleads not guilty to charges

A student overheard the boy saying he brought a BB pistol to school, so the student immediately called their parents, according to the letter.

The parents called the school to alert the administration of the situation, the letter said.

The administration and the School Resource Officer immediately went to the classroom, removed the student in question, and searched them.

The gun was discovered and the SRO immediately confiscated it, the letter said.

>>Uber driver kept stolen rental car running for 3 weeks to avoid making payments

The boy will be charged with a misdemeanor of illegal conveyance of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, which is due to the BB pistol looking like a real firearm in appearance, according to Kettering Police Department Public Information Officer Cynthia James.

It is unclear what disciplinary action the school district is or will be taking.

The child’s parents had no knowledge of the situation and were said to be very cooperative with the investigation, James said.

©2023 Cox Media Group