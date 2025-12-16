70-year-old woman dies after crash involving semi on I-70

CLARK COUNTY — A 70-year-old woman died after being involved in a crash on Interstate 70 in Bethel Township.

The crash happened around 10:34 a.m. on Monday on I-70 near mile marker 41.

An initial investigation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) found that a 2008 Honda Accord was going eastbound on the ramp from State Route 4 northbound to I-70 eastbound.

State troopers said the driver of the Honda, 70-year-old Marcia Owens, of Springfield, failed to maintain reasonable control and collided with a 2024 Kenworth T680.

The Honda then continued off the roadway and hit a bridge parapet.

Owens was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

The front seat passenger of the Honda, a 71-year-old Springfield man, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

