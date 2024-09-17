7 Circle of Kindness hosts Community Blood Drive with American Red Cross

DAYTON — The need for blood is urgent and constant. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. However, this past summer the American Red Cross has reported the lowest number of blood donations in 20 years—about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood but only about 3% donates.

7 Circle of Kindness believes that by coming together, we in the Miami Valley have the power to help.

Join the first-ever 7 Circle of Kindness Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, from 8 AM to 6 PM. The event, sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley, will take place at the Red Cross Miami Valley location. Address: 370 West 1st Street. Dayton, OH 45402.

Pre-register today to save your blood donation spot and make your appointment more efficient. You can do this via the Red Cross Blood donor app, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org (use sponsor code “7Circle” typed as one word with no space), or through the link below:

>>Register: REGISTRATION LINK

Walk-ins are also welcome but may come with a longer wait.

Anyone who shows up to give blood during the 7 Circle of Kindness Community Blood Drive or any Red Cross drives during the month of October will receive a $10 Amazon.com e-gift card and will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

About American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/dayton and join us on X and Facebook @ARCcsor

7 Circle of Kindness is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with the seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

