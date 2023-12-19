7 Circle of Kindness: Hannah’s Treasure Chest

DAYTON — The items you’ll find at Hannah’s Treasure Chest carry stories with them-- memories of a first step, a first book, or a first day of school.

“As soon as I started walking around this building, I knew that there was something special about it,” says Melanie Miller, a volunteer.

Hannah’s Treasure Chest serves children in need from two months before birth up to 18 years of age with care packages of basic needs items.

“The need in the Miami Valley is very great,” says Kelly Kempton, Hannah’s Treasure Chest’s Development Director.

Hannah’s partners with more than 70 organizations throughout the Miami Valley to serve children in need. The caseworkers inside those organizations identify children in need, and request items from Hannah’s for the family. They accept clothing, car seats, toys, books, high chairs, bikes, diapers, and more. Kempton says Hannah’s Treasure Chest is the largest diaper bank in the entire Dayton area, having distributed more than 260,000 diapers in 2022. She says each of the items donated is evaluated by volunteers to make sure it is high quality, and that receiving these items from Hannah’s helps parents focus on building a better life for their kids.

“Because they receive those items from us, they were able to create that stability in their own lives to move forward and succeed.”

During the holiday season, Hannah’s brings joy to children by hosting its annual Giving Angels program, which provides kids with two wish list items like toys, two needed items like clothing or shoes, as well as stocking stuffers.

Hannah’s even has a store where people can come shop for items that the organization has too much of, or that just don’t quite fit for a specific family—yet.

Because of Hannah’s Treasure Chest’s commitment to providing children with much-needed items—supporting their health, imaginations, and families, 7 Circle of Kindness is partnering with them to amplify their message and mission.

“In our minds we just envision the children opening these bags and these smiles bursting out,” says Miller.

“That personal connection to each one of those children in those care packages,” says Kempton, “that’s something that cannot be quantified.

