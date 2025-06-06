7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive returns on June 28

The 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive is back and growing, offering the Miami Valley a one-of-a-kind opportunity to drop off an expanded list of hard-to-recycle items that would otherwise be sent to a landfill, all in one place.

You can drop off unwanted household and hard-to-recycle items listed below for free at the Cox Media Group Ohio Media Center parking lot (1611 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45409) on Saturday, June 28, 2025, between 8:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

This year, the 7 Circle of Kindness is teaming up with several local organizations that are passionate about preserving our environment and offer many services, allowing for reuse, repurposing, and recycling possibilities that go beyond traditional curbside recycling provided in the greater Dayton region.

The third annual 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive is a collaboration between WHIO-TV, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, Montgomery County Environmental Services, Washington-Centerville Public Library Creativity Commons, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Waste-free Dayton. This event is sponsored by Morris Home, Ashley, and the Resident Home Association.

2025 Recycling Event Parking Lot Instructions

Unless you are dropping off heavier pieces of furniture, this is a drive-through event. Please follow the map above and the signs at the event for traffic directions and to identify the location and order of recycling stations you are interested in. Our team will be there to assist with any questions.

The following items will be accepted by each of the recycling stations this year:

Montgomery County Environmental Services

Styrofoam

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Inhalers

Creams

Loose pills (need to be taken out of pill containers and put in a Ziplock bag)

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley

For items accepted by Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, please only bring gently used items that can be repurposed for the benefit of our community. The organization will be unable to accept

Important note: For items accepted by Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, please only bring gently used items that can be repurposed for the benefit of our community. The organization will be unable to accept items in distress or broken furniture.

Washington-Centerville Public Library Creativity Commons

Air & home care: all brands of air and home cartridges and plugs, spray bottles, and pump and spray trigger heads

Drink pouches: all brands of aluminum and plastic drink pouches (no need to remove straws)

Eye care packaging: all brands of contact lens cases and packaging, contact solution bottle caps, eye drop single-dose vials, and eye drop bottles and caps.

Oral care products and packaging: all brands of used or empty toothpaste tubes and caps, toothbrushes, toothpaste cartons, toothbrush outer packaging, and floss containers

Razors: all brands of blades, razors, and plastic razor packaging

Snack Pouches: all brands of squeezable snack plastic pouches and caps

Socks: all brands of used, clean socks. Important: stockings, tights, and pantyhose are not accepted. This program is for used socks only, not donations of new pairs.

Waste-free Dayton

Please check back for more details soon

Please do not bring the following items, as we will not be able to accept them at the event:

Mattresses and box springs

Chemicals

Flammable liquids

Paint

Automotive parts: batteries and tires

Infant furniture/safety device (including car seats)

Televisions

Large appliances: refrigerators, washers, dryers, full-size refrigerators, etc.

Batteries (any type)

Light bulbs (any type)

Want to drop off items that cannot be accepted during this drive? Our team will be there to share the detailed information on alternative ways to recycle, reuse, and repurpose items that go beyond the scope of this event.

About 7 Circle of Kindness and Event Partners

Montgomery County Environmental Services provides high-quality drinking water, solid waste, recycling, and wastewater reclamation services to the citizens of Montgomery County. The organization works to preserve public health, foster economic development, and protect the environment and local natural resources for future generations. They also offer educational programs to local schools, community organizations, and businesses that want to learn more about conservation and sustainability in the Miami Valley region.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley‘s mission is to empower people with disabilities and other disadvantages to achieve independence and enhance their quality of life. The agency offers more than 40 programs and services in a 29-county region in Ohio and Kentucky, with more than 1,400 dedicated employees. In 2023, GESMV served 22,359 people, including employing 708 people with disabilities and assisting more than 1,000 people to find jobs in the community. The organization’s staff and volunteers work hard every day to make it possible for all people to live, learn, work, and play in our community. In 2023, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, through the 40 Goodwill retail stores it operates, helped redirect over 21 million pounds of reusable and recyclable goods from local landfills.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, located in Dayton, Ohio, is a full-service law enforcement agency dedicated to protecting and serving the residents of Montgomery County. Under the leadership of Sheriff Rob Streck, the office provides patrol, investigations, jail operations, court services, civil enforcement, and emergency communications. The Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to enhancing public safety while strengthening trust with the residents it serves.

Creativity Commons, the makerspace of Washington-Centerville Public Library, is committed to sustainability, including proper disposal of hazardous materials, recycling, and presenting educational programs. The Library’s public recycling collections – in partnership with Terracycle – include many hard-to-recycle items like oral care products, disposable razors, drink & snack pouches, eye care packaging, socks, and much more. The Library’s Fixit Clinics, held quarterly since 2018, are all-ages, do-it-together events where people bring their broken household items and learn how to assess, disassemble, and repair them instead of sending them to the landfill. Washington-Centerville Public Library is community-focused and strives to be a dynamic leader in fueling the intellect and imagination of those we serve.

Waste-free Dayton is a grassroots nonprofit created in 2020 to foster community and encourage collaboration towards a healthier and more sustainable future in the Dayton region. The primary focus areas are awareness and advocacy around plastic pollution, reducing waste by recycling right, composting, and being a conscious consumer, and community rejuvenation.

7 Circle of Kindness was born out of a sense of responsibility to our community. It is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Homedevice, Ashley, and Resident Home Association.

For questions about this event or the WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness program, please contact Niki Mayakova at ksenia.mayakova@cmg.com.

